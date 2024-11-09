Woman becomes 1st Native American to own property in Gaslamp Quarter

The old building’s new owner walked in and took a deep breath. It’s as if Ruth-Ann Thorn knew she was meant to do this.

Thorn closed on the historic Yuma Building in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter last month. It’s believed she is the first Native American to own property in the famous business and entertainment area. The moment in history is not lost on the member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.

“When those gas lamps came up,” Thorn recited from history, “there were also signs on the gas lamps that said, ‘Indians wanted dead or alive. $25 a head.’”

Thorn said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn told her she was also the first Native American to simply own a business in the Gaslamp. She owns the Exclusive Collections Gallery on Fifth Avenue. Thorn said she tried buying the building she currently leases but opted to by the landmark Yuma Building right next door.

“It's like we're taking back space that was once ours,” Thorn smiled while standing in her gallery.

The Exclusive Collections Gallery is hosting the 5th annual Native American Art Show Nov. 8 through 10. Thorn said it will include work from 14 Native American artists. The art show will be a celebration of art and the continued growth, albeit slow, of the Native American community.

“And that's what this work is about, the rebirth of who we are," Thorn said.

The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation purchased the famous U.S. Grant Hotel in Downtown San Diego. Ruth-Ann Thorn joined them as an owner in a place where her people were once banned.

“It's such a great honor to carry the legacy forward of who we are as the first people on this land.”