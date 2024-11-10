Mira Mesa pedestrian, 29, killed while crossing street

Police Saturday are investigating the death of a 29- year-old pedestrian who was killed trying to cross the street in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westmore Road where they learned a 31-year-old man driving a 2023 Tesla west on Mira Mesa Boulevard struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street at the intersection against a red light. The pedestrian ran in front of the Tesla and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.