Who's up for 9 Holes at … Petco Park?

Six years ago, some golf nuts got the crazy idea to set up a nine-hole golf course at Petco Park.

Well, they're back.

The Gaslamp landmark is hoping for 6,000 duffers to hit The Links at Petco Park starting Nov. 5. Golfers will be swinging a pair of freshly wiped-down Callaway clubs at the park through Nov. 18, park officials announced.

While baseball players and their colleagues have been making good use of Petco Park for a while now (can you say, "Playoffs!"), citizens have been kept socially distanced ALL the way out of the park -- till Nov. 5, that is.

Speaking of the public health order, golfers hoping to tee off inside the park will be subject to temperature checks and will be masked while they pitch and putt. The course will feature some much-loved holes that were set up in the past, including one hole where you hit from home plate. Golfers will be attended by caddies throughout their play -- let's hope those two clubs per player don't strain them too much.

The folks at the park will be setting up the 19th hole atop the Western Metal building, where, after hitting those nine holes, they can eat, drink, shop for commemorative items and putt till the green is gone.

Tee times can be scheduled here starting next week. Padres season ticketholders can take part in a pre-sale kicking from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, while "past buyers, those registered on the wait list and Padres email subscribers" can sign up from 2-10 p.m that same day. The rest of us will need to wait till Wednesday morning at 8 to get a tee time.

You're wondering: How much? $170 for twosomes and $340 per foursome. Your 85 bucks will pay your greens fee and get you a Links at Petco Park hat, scorecard, access to the clubhouse and the aforementioned caddy. Or you can upgrade your twosome or foursome to a premium package instead for $450 and $900, respectively, and also get a $50 gift card to the clubhouse, two drink tickets per person and one parking pass per twosome.

Maybe you'd rather just pony up $5 for a spectator tickets to the Western Metal buidling rooftop clubhouse?