Toreros Fall Short of WCC Championship in Overtime Loss

San Diego was 10 seconds away from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

In the month of March, a lot can change in 10 seconds.

Portland used some late heroics to beat the Toreros 64-63 in the WCC Women's Basketball Championship Game. The win sends the Pilots to the NCAA Tournament, while USD will likely settle for their first WNIT berth since 2016.

It was a matchup of two teams picked at the bottom of the WCC in the preseason. San Diego was selected eighth, while Portland was expected to finish tenth. Instead the Toreros earned the two-seed in the conference tournament, with Portland finishing fourth during the regular season.

The teams treated fans in Orleans Arena to a great finish. Myah Pace hit a leaner in the lane to put the Toreros ahead 58-56 in the fourth quarter. Portland went to Haylee Andrews in the post, who tied it up with 4.5 seconds left.

San Diego couldn't muster a game winner on their next possession and the game went to OT. Jordyn Edwards nailed a three-pointer with 1:27 left to put USD ahead 63-62. But with a little over a minute left, Andrews scored the final bucket of the game. She delivered on a similar shot in the post to the one that forced overtime.

WCC Coach of the Year Cindy Fisher drew up a play that resulted in a good look from the right wing, but Erica Martinen's three-pointer drew iron - ending the Toreros' NCAA Tournament hopes.

Pace finished with 12 points and four steals. Leticia Soares led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Edwards added 13 points, seven assists and three steals.

San Diego will learn their postseason destination Monday.