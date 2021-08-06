5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Final Gold Medals, Baseball, Track and Field

We're getting to the end of the Tokyo Olympics -- but not before the last of the gold medals are earned. Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics includes gold medal games for baseball (USA vs. Japan), men's basketball, and the final day of track and field. It's also the final chance for a Scripps Ranch cyclist to earn another medal in Tokyo.

Here's a list of five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics Firday night into Saturday morning, which is from 4 p.m. PT on Aug. 6 to 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 7 San Diego time and Aug. 7 in Tokyo.

1) Baseball: USA Takes on Japan in the Gold Medal Game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 3 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 7.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

You can stream the game live here or with the link below:

The game will also air on USA Network at 3:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The U.S. baseball team defeated South Korea in the semifinal. Japan (4-0), the only team to defeat Team USA (4-1), awaits in the gold medal game after the U.S. handled South Korea 7-2.

Now, it's all about getting that gold.

And it would be big for Team USA, considering this is baseball's return to the Olympics after 13 years.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

The Team USA athlete explained what it was like to be an American flag bearer alongside Sue Bird. “It’s a symbol of liberty, a symbol of opportunity—one that my family needed and left their country for,” Alvarez said. “I was very honored to stand with that flag.”

The Team USA baseball roster also includes a couple of players with local ties: San Diego native Nick Allen – an alum of Frances Parker High School. Allen, an infielder and one of the Oakland' A's top prospects, was a part of the qualifying team that went a perfect 4-0 to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

There are also a few players on the Olympic team who have played for (or were connected to) the San Diego Padres in different capacities over the years: Patrick Kivlehan; Tim Federowicz; Edwin Jackson. You can read more about those ties here.

2) Allyson Felix's Final Race, Team USA Looks to Add More Medals in Track and Field in 4x400m Relays

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off the one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

The 35-year-old athlete won bronze in the women’s 400m final on Friday morning, surpassing Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey’s record with 10 medals.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. PT.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: the women’s high jump; women’s 10,000-meter race; men’s javelin throw; men’s 1500-meter race.

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. PT. Watch on Peacock or stream live here or with the link below:

3) Track Cycling: Scripps Ranch's Jennifer Valente Wants Another Medal

Track Cyclist Jennifer Valente grew up riding her mountain and BMX bikes around her Scripps Ranch neighborhood in San Diego County. At first, it was just for fun. But, once she tried riding competitively, there was no going back.

Valente's list of accomplishments is already impressive. She has nine World Championship medals. She was part of the five-member women's team that made history for USA Cycling by winning the first world title in team pursuit. And, she took home a silver medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Did we mention her team already earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics for track pursuit? Her team beat Canada with a time of 4:08.04.

Valente took the track early Friday morning for the women's madison event, which features teams of two going around the track 120 times, with points available at each sprint (five for first, then three, two, and one) and 20 points available if a team laps teams.

Britain won the first three sprints to take early control of the race and by the end, British cyclist Laura Kenny earned the sixth medal of her Olympic career alongside teammate Katie Archibald.

Kenny's husband, Jason Kenny, won his eighth career medal earlier in the Games but didn't have a chance to earn another in the day's other medal event, the men's sprint, having lost in the quarterfinals.

Valente and her teammate came in No. 9.

But on Saturday night, there's one more shot for the Scripps Ranch resident to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will compete in omnium, which is described as the decathlon of track cycling. There are four events within the omnium -- scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races -- with the winner determined by who is the best all-around.

Watch Valente compete in four races starting at 6 p.m. Saturday PT here or at the link below.

4) Men’s Basketball Faces Rematch Against France for Gold Medal

Team USA will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Australia in a comeback win.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in men’s basketball every Olympics since 2008 and will look to continue their Olympic streak.

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC.

The game can be streamed lived here or with the link below:

5) Jessica Springsteen, Team USA try to Medal in Equestrian Team Jumping Final

Jessica Springsteen (yes, rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s daughter and Tokyo Olympian), McLain Ward, and Laura Kraut will ride for Team USA on Saturday morning in the equestrian team jumping final.

The Americans placed fifth in the qualifying round finishing with 13 total faults. Springsteen did not qualify in the individual jumping final earlier in the Olympics.

The equestrian team jumping final will take place at 3 a.m. PT and can be streamed live here or with the link below: