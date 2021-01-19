Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods to Miss Torrey After Back Surgery

It's the fifth time Woods has had the procedure, and his first back surgery since 2017.

By Darnay Tripp

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open will once again feature a talented field. Seventeen of the top 30 players in the World Golf Rankings will be there. Seven past winners will return to Torrey Pines, as well as 11 major champions.

But the most popular figure in the game will miss this year's event.

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he had a microdiscectomy performed on his back, to treat discomfort he experienced after playing in last month's PNC Championship.

According to the statement released by Woods, doctors expect the 15-time major champion to make a full recovery.

The latest surgery is the fifth of its kind for Woods, who had avoided back surgery since 2017.

Tiger famously withdrew from the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open, saying his glutes didn't "activate", causing pain in his lower back.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccines Approved for 75 and Older

Tierra Del Sol Middle School 9 mins ago

Lakeside School Principal Sells ‘Chocolate Bombs' to Achieve Doctorate Dreams

The 45-year-old has won the tournament seven times, along with his a memorable victory at the 2008 U.S. Open. The major tournament will return to Torrey Pines in June.

This article tagged under:

Farmers Insurance OpenTiger WoodsPGA TourTorrey Pines Golf CoursePGA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us