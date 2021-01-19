Tiger Woods to Miss Torrey After Back Surgery

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open will once again feature a talented field. Seventeen of the top 30 players in the World Golf Rankings will be there. Seven past winners will return to Torrey Pines, as well as 11 major champions.

But the most popular figure in the game will miss this year's event.

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he had a microdiscectomy performed on his back, to treat discomfort he experienced after playing in last month's PNC Championship.

According to the statement released by Woods, doctors expect the 15-time major champion to make a full recovery.

The latest surgery is the fifth of its kind for Woods, who had avoided back surgery since 2017.

Tiger famously withdrew from the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open, saying his glutes didn't "activate", causing pain in his lower back.

The 45-year-old has won the tournament seven times, along with his a memorable victory at the 2008 U.S. Open. The major tournament will return to Torrey Pines in June.