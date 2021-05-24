Snell Struggles, Brewers Hold on to End Padres' Win Streak

While Blake Snell struggled to follow up his best start of the season, Brandon Woodruff added another impressive performance to his 2021 resume.

The Brewers plated five runs off of Snell in 3.2 innings, including a pair of home runs. Snell cruised through the opening inning, and struck out four of the first five batters he faced. He was one strike away from sitting down the side in order in the second inning, but Willy Adames watched four straight balls go by to keep the inning alive. Four pitches later Manny Pina sent a belt-high fastball over the fence in left-center field.

After a stress-free third frame, Snell ran intro more trouble in the fourth inning. Avisail Garcia belted a leadoff home run to make it a 3-0 game. Two more Brewers reached base before Kolten Wong ripped a two-run single to right - marking the end of Snell's evening.

Snell allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. It comes six days after the first year Padres lefty threw six complete innings for the first time this season, striking out 11 and holding the Rockies to one run.

Meanwhile Woodruff stifled the Padres for the second time this season. He struck out eight and allowed just three hits in seven scoreless frames. In two starts he's tossed 13 innings, allowing one earned run with 15 strikeouts.

The Padres created some anxious moments for Milwaukee, with Tommy Pham belting a two-run home run in the ninth innings. Jake Cronenworth reached second after getting hit by a pitch. Eric Hosmer doubled to left to score Cronenworth and make it a 5-3 game.

Austin Nola popped out and Ha-Seong Kim flew out on a line drive to left field to end the threat.

The loss snapped the Padres' nine-game win streak.