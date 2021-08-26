Snell Dazzles, But Dodgers Outlast Padres in 16 Innings

It was a game that began Wednesday evening with a performance from one key Padre that energized Petco Park, and ended early Thursday with hometown fans disappointed and even more exhausted.

A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer off of Daniel Camarena in the top of the 16th inning to beat the Padres 5-3 in a game that ended just before 1:00 a.m.

A cold spell from both teams that lasted for more than six innings turned a pitchers' duel between Blake Snell and Walker Buehler into a near six-hour slog.

The game went to extra innings tied at 1. The Dodgers ended a stalemate in the 15th inning. Will Smith started the inning on second base, before stealing third. Billy McKinney and Trea Turner hit back-to-back RBI singles to put the Dodgers up 3-1.

Fernando Tatis Jr. came to the plate in the bottom half, having gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts to that point. The clubhouse leader for NL MVP bounced a fly ball off the top of the right field fence for a two-run, game-tying home run.

It was Tatis' 35th home run of the season.

The Padres were unable to answer Pollock's bomb one inning later.

Maybe the weirdest but also potentially one of the biggest moments of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s MVP campaign.pic.twitter.com/n94koiisj0 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 26, 2021

Wil Myers got scoring started in the second with an infield single that scored Jake Cronenworth.

That supplied Blake Snell with a lead he held for most of his evening, in what was his most impressive outing as a Padre.

The 2018 Cy Young winner was dialed in from the jump, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. He didn't allow a baserunner until the 4th when Justin Turner reached on a single to left.

Snell managed to get through the sixth inning for a fifth time this season, then struck out Corey Seager to end the seventh inning.

It marked the second time in 2021 that Snell has made it through seven complete. And he wasn't finished. Jayce Tingler sent him back out for the eight. After striking out Chris Taylor, Will Smith ended the shutout - jumping on a fastball above the zone for a solo home run.

Snell answered with a strikeout of Cody Bellinger, his 10th of the evening.

He tossed a career high 7.2 innings, throwing a career high 122 pitches.

Snell got some help behind him along the way. Myers elevated at the left field fence to take a home run away from Corey Seager in the second inning. Trent Grisham robbed Max Muncy of an extra-base hit and perhaps a homer in the fourth.

Buehler was nearly as sharp for Los Angeles. He threw 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

The Padres have lost 11 of their last 13 games.