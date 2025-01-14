San Diego Wave FC deal star forward Jaedyn Shaw to North Carolina

The last year for the San Diego Wave has included a number of notable departures. That continued Tuesday morning with the club announcing a trade that sends 20-year-old star forward Jaedyn Shaw to North Carolina.

San Diego received $300,000 in allocation money and $150,000 in intra-league transfer funds, as well as 2025 and 2026 international slots in return.

Shaw joined the club as a 17-year-old during the Wave's 2022 inaugural season. She became the youngest NWSL player to score in their debut. The 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year logged 14 goals and four assists in 61 appearances.

“I want to thank the fans and the entire San Diego Wave organization for the incredible support and love you have shown me,” Shaw said in the Wave's announcement. “It’s been an absolute honor to start my professional career in this city and represent this Club. The opportunity to pursue a new chapter is bittersweet, but I am excited about what lies ahead. I’m deeply grateful to the Levine Leichtman Family and Camille for making this move possible and to my teammates, coaches, staff, and of course, the Sirens, for making San Diego feel like home for me and my family over the last three years.”

Her success in San Diego helped her become a constant on the USWNT roster. Shaw debuted in October of 2023 and was the first player to score goals in their first five starts. The Texas native won the Golden Ball at the 2024 Concacaf Women's Gold Cup, and was on last summer's Gold Medal winning roster.

The new CBA that went into place last year requires player consent for all trades.

“Jaedyn’s impact on and off the field has been a significant part of our club’s growth, and while it’s always hard to see a player of her talent move on, we understand and respect her decision to seek a new chapter in her career and are happy we were able to help facilitate the move she wanted,” Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton said in the announcement. “We wish her nothing but success in the future.”

a message to SD, from jae 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4nhQFP5vU8 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 14, 2025

Shaw is the latest major departure to hit the club. Ashton is in her first full year as General Manager, replacing Molly Downtain who departed early last season. Lauren Leichtman and Zachary Leichtman-Levine bought the club in October. Team President Jill Ellis took a job with FIFA in December. Ellis fired 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year Casey Stoney in June.

Stoney was officially replaced by former Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall last week.

The biggest loss of all was international soccer legend Alex Morgan, who ended her storied career in September.

San Diego announced the acquisition of 19-year-old forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu on Monday. She was a finalist for Young Women's Player of the Year in Africa.

The Wave opens training camp next week.