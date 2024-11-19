San Diego State falls to #3 Gonzaga 80-67

San Diego State welcomed to the nations 3rd ranked team to Viejas Arena Monday night, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs showed why they are one of the favorites to win a college basketball national championship.

Gonzaga got a game high 23 points from center Graham Ike, scored 40 points in the first half, scored 40 more in the second half and put together a wire to wire win, beating the Aztecs 80-67.

Gonzaga Point guard Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists.

SDSU was lead by their point guard, as Nick Boyd scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Two other members of the Aztecs back court reached double figures, as Wayne McKinney scored 11 points and BJ Davis scored 15.

San Diego State blocked 9 shots, with Magoon Gwath leading the way with 5 blocks. The 7-foot freshman struggled with foul trouble all game long before fouling out in the second half.

With the loss, SDSU dropped to 2-1, while Gonzaga improved to 3-0.

Next up for the Aztecs is a November 26th game against 14th ranked Creighton.