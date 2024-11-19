San Diego State University

San Diego State falls to #3 Gonzaga 80-67

The Aztecs suffer their first loss of the season.

By Todd Strain

SAN DIGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 22: The San Diego State Aztecs logo on the floor before a college basketball game against the San Diego Toreros at the Viejas Arena on December 22, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

San Diego State welcomed to the nations 3rd ranked team to Viejas Arena Monday night, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs showed why they are one of the favorites to win a college basketball national championship.

Gonzaga got a game high 23 points from center Graham Ike, scored 40 points in the first half, scored 40 more in the second half and put together a wire to wire win, beating the Aztecs 80-67.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Gonzaga Point guard Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists.

SDSU was lead by their point guard, as Nick Boyd scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Two other members of the Aztecs back court reached double figures, as Wayne McKinney scored 11 points and BJ Davis scored 15.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego State blocked 9 shots, with Magoon Gwath leading the way with 5 blocks. The 7-foot freshman struggled with foul trouble all game long before fouling out in the second half.

With the loss, SDSU dropped to 2-1, while Gonzaga improved to 3-0.

Next up for the Aztecs is a November 26th game against 14th ranked Creighton.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State University
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us