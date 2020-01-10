San Diego Padres

Padres Get Everyone Under Contract

San Diego avoided arbitration with all 8 of their eligible players

By Derek Togerson

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: Matt Strahm #55 of the San Diego Padres gets a high-five from Austin Hedges #18 after they final out against the San Francisco Giants in the eight inning at Oracle Park on August 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While the Friars front office keeps mulling the idea of adding more pieces through trades or free agency they took care of one quite important bit of business on Friday.

San Diego had 8 arbitration-eligible players. Those are guys who've reached the point of their careers where they aren't on rookie deals, but aren't eligible for free agency yet.

If they can't agree to a number on a contract, the case goes to an arbitrator who decides what the player is worth so teams try hard to avoid it. Good news, the Friars came to an agreement with everyone. Here's the full list and what everyone received:

OF Tommy Pham $7.9 M
RHP Kirby Yates $7.0625 M
RHP Zach Davies $5.25 M
C Austin Hedges $3 M
OF Manuel Margot $2.475 M
LHP Matt Strahm $1.4 M
RHP Dinelson Lamet $1.3 M
RHP Luis Perdomo $950,000

With all those numbers set the Padres, barring any more moves and assuming the roster doesn't change dramatically, would have an Opening Day payroll of about $140 million. That would be a franchise record.

