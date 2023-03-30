San Diego Padres Drop Season Opener to Colorado Rockies

There will be many festive evenings this season at Petco Park similar to those fans enjoyed last September and October. Opening Day was not one of them. Colorado quieted a sellout crowd, running away with a 7-2 win over the Padres.

The Rockies blasted three homers, including two off the bat of C.J. Cron.

Blake Snell was charged with three earned runs in 4.1 innings. The lefty threw 93 pitches before getting pulled after a Charlie Blackmon single put two runners aboard. Nabil Crismatt gave up Cron's first homer of the game immediately following Snell's exit.

Snell's pitch count inflated quickly, needing 20-plus to get through each of the first three frames. Colorado got runners to second and third with no outs in the third inning, but Snell struck out three straight to escape the jam. He finished with nine punchouts. Snell surrendered six hits and one walk.

Cron and Elehuris Montero went back-to-back in the seventh off of first-year Padres reliever Domingo Tapia.

Blake Snell's 3Ks in the 3rd.



7Ks thru 3. pic.twitter.com/NHOWLTFFO3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2023

German Marquez went six innings for the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts impressed in his Padres debut, going 3-for-4. He doubled in the first inning, then did so again in the fourth - eventually coming home on a Matt Carpenter fielder's choice ground out.

The four-time All-Star also took away a run, throwing out Kris Bryant at the plate from shallow left field. It required a pinpoint delivery, and Bogaerts led Austin Nola's glove right to Bryant's back foot to keep the University of San Diego product from scoring.

