San Diego Loyal Extends Manager Landon Donovan's Contract

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club reached a contract extension with Landon Donovan to remain the team's manager and executive vice president of soccer operations as the club heads into its third season in the United Soccer League Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to continue what we started in 2019," Donovan said. "Whether it's our players, front office or coaching staff, this club is committed to growing loyalty within our community and winning on and off the field. I'm grateful for this opportunity and won't be satisfied until we bring a trophy home to San Diego."



San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan joins NBC 7's Todd Strain to discuss the upcoming season.

Donovan was part of the club's leadership and operations since launching in 2019 and was named head coach before the inaugural season in 2020. He went on to lead the team to a 6-5-5 record with 23 points during a COVID-19- condensed season. Donovan then led SD Loyal to its first playoff appearance in 2021, with a 14-12-6 record and 48 points, finishing third in the Pacific Division.

"Landon has embodied what it means to be loyal," said SD Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis. "We're excited to have him continue to head our soccer operations. Under Landon's leadership, the sky's the limit for what can accomplish in 2022 and beyond."

Nate Miller will continue as associate coach, Tim Daniels as assistant coach and Matt Hall as assistant coach/goalkeepers coach.

According to a team statement, Donovan and his staff are preparing for the start of preseason camp later this month and five preseason matches starting in February before the season and home opener March 12 against LA Galaxy II at Torero Stadium at University of San Diego.