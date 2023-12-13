San Diego FC signs its first player, San Diego native Duran Ferree

San Diego FC has its first player and that player is San Diego through and through.

Duran Ferree, a 17 year-old San Diego native and U.S. youth national goalkeeper, signed a 4-year contract with San Diego FC. The contract has a club option for the 2028 season.

Ferree played last season in the USL with the San Diego Loyal. Before that, Ferree came up through local soccer organizations, including spending time as a star goalkeeper for the San Diego Surf Soccer Club.

“I’m honored to sign with my new hometown club,” said Ferree. “To be part of San Diego soccer history and play for my home city is beyond my wildest dreams. This is a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in to get here and is everything I’ve been working towards. I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the Club, and I am excited about the journey ahead with my future teammates and the incredible fans in San Diego.”

After working his way through the Loyal's development program, Ferree made his professional debut at 16 years-old with the first team on April 30, 2022.

"We are excited to have Duran join San Diego FC as a locally developed young talent,” said Tom Penn, CEO, San Diego FC. “This signing spotlights our commitment to providing opportunities for local talent to flourish right here in San Diego. Duran’s San Diego roots, natural talent, and promise for the future make him a valuable addition to our Club."

San Diego FC will play its inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2025. The team expects to announce other player signings in early 2024 as the squad nears its debut season of 2025.