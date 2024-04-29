San Diego Seals into the National Lacrosse League semifinals after dramatic OT win

The San Diego Seals opened the National Lacrosse League Playoffs with a 9-8, overtime win over Panther City on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. It was one of those games that, for fans, is both exciting and stressful.

For the players, take those emotions and multiply by 10.

“It was certainly nerve wracking. But obviously at the end of the game, it was a ton of fun,” says Seals defenseman Cam Holding. “It was great to come out on top and hopefully the fans enjoyed the thrilling overtime winner there.”

DANE CALLED GAME ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WS7DCL4W5k — San Diego Seals (@SealsLax) April 28, 2024

Speaking of the fans, they were LOUD. So much so that the Seals have given Pechanga Arena a special nickname.

“The Electric Factory! It was amazing,” says Holding. “The fans certainly helped. The players notice it and we definitely build on their energy and momentum. So, it's great to have we love having fans in the building and love their energy.”

The Seals had one of the league’s most potent and prolific power play units during the regular season. On Saturday, San Diego only had two chances with a man advantage. Basketball fans see every year how (much to the chagrin of many superstars) officials tend to swallow the whistle when the playoffs start. Ditto the National Lacrosse League, where games get a lot more physical this time of year.

“Yeah, totally,” says Holding. “I mean, unless there's stuff that's completely obvious, they're going to let you play and they're going to let the teams dictate the score themselves.”

The first round of the NLL playoffs is single-elimination, making it arguably more difficult to get through than the second round. Now it’s a best-of-three series situation, where San Diego will open at home on Friday night against Albany. The Firewolves are the number 3 seed and advanced after locking down Halifax 9-3 in the opener.

“They're a youthful team. They're young, they're fast, they're very skilled, and they're going to bring their best against us,” says Holding. “They're going to throw some different things at us, so we've got to make sure we're prepared for those. But ultimately, I think it's a good matchup for us and we're going to come in ready to go.”

These teams met once in the regular season and it did not go well for the home team. San Diego won 14-7, dealing Albany their worst loss of the season and doing it in their own building. Based on that can we make any bold predictions about winning another playoff round?

“Predictions?” asks Holding. “Obviously, I want to come out of this weekend 2-0 and focus on the next round. But ultimately, it's one game at a time, one shift at a time. And that's kind of what our team is focusing on. And with that mentality, I think we'll find success.”

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night at Pechanga Arena. For tickets, click here.