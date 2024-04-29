“A very important market for us” — why Manchester United and Real Betis are playing at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium

On July 31, Snapdragon Stadium will host an international soccer match between a pair of European behemoths. Manchester United of the UK’s Premiere League and Real Betis from Spain’s LaLiga. It will technically be the preseason for teams across the pond and this is a long way to go for an exhibition match.

“Yeah, but this is a very important market for us, for any big club in the world, the United States, with millions of people. There are really following soccer and getting to know even more. It's a big market for the club,” says Juan Mata, who played nearly a decade for Man U. “Players like Lionel Messi are here so it's just a very, very trendy time to be in the States if you love soccer.”

San Diego was an easy choice to host it. America’s Finest City has earned a reputation amongst world-class clubs for being a soccer-friendly destination.

“I think the San Diego has been gathering attention now with the new MLS team coming in and with the women's team here as well,” says Tab Ramos, the former US Men's National Team star who also played in the 90’s with Real Betis. “I think a lot of it's recognized for having a lot of fans and fans that would like to attend the game. So, I think this will be a great market and it's great to have Real Betis here with Manchester United.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Continuing to grow the game on a global level is one of the main reasons massive European brands play games in America.

“I think for our kids here now, it becomes an opportunity to watch the best players play,” says Ramos. "And not only that, to recognize that now the door is open for them to become professional players, not just in the United States, but all over the world. We have other players that are already playing there and Real Betis, there's an American playing there, which I think will be a great incentive for the kids.”

22 year old Johnny Cardoso is loving life in La Liga as he scored his first goal since joining Real Betis in January. ☄️🇺🇸



The true Lebron James of soccer 😉pic.twitter.com/NI2cxXdddA — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) February 27, 2024

Johnny Cardoso is a New Jersey native playing for Real Betis, one of 17 Americans currently playing in Europe’s top three leagues (Premier Leage, Bundesliga, LaLiga). That number continues to climb, making Los Estados Unidos a sleeping men’s soccer giant that might be slowing waking up.

“I think the potential is incredible,” says Mata. “You have a lot of people wanting to play sports to be outside. This is very much in your culture, as I believe. So, if you add soccer to the men's sports that you have in your country right now, they're going to produce for sure many good players, both female and male. Of course, we all know how the women’s national team is doing in the United States. I believe that the men's one can match that level.”

If the US ever wins the World Cup, matches like this will not be the reason why. But they certainly might speed up the process.

Tickets for the match are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.