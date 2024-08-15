San Diego FC appoints Tyler Heaps as Sporting Director

San Diego FC checked one important item off its to-do list Thursday, announcing that Tyler Heaps will serve as the club's first sporting director.

The 33-year-old becomes MLS' youngest sporting director - a role comparable to that of general manager in other leagues.

"Tyler's as bright a sports executive as I've met, and a brilliant football mind," San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said. "He's been part of every significant football decision we've made."

This is a promotion for Heaps, who was already in the club's Right to Dream network. He served as Group Head of Recruitment Insights and helped guide first team recruitment strategy for SDFC as well as Right to Dream's club in Denmark, FC Nordsjælland.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our message to the supporters is be patient because the players are coming, but we will make you proud and its my job to make sure we bring the people in to do that."

Heaps had already been involved with forming San Diego FC's roster, which includes five players and features Mexican star Chucky Lozano. He has also been leading SDFC's search for a head coach.

"We're active at the moment," Heaps said. "We obviously need to prepare for the expansion draft. We know a lot of our roster will come from the expansion draft."

Heaps joked that team owner Mohamed Mansour has even chimed in wondering where their players are. While the roster won't take final shape until December and January, news on a head coach shouldn't be too far off.

"We have talked to many head coaches and we are very close to coming to an agreement with one very soon," Heaps said.

Heaps also had stops at AS Monaco, where he was Head of Analysis and Insights. Prior to his stint overseas he spent six years with U.S. Soccer as Director of Sporting Analytics and Head of Analysis.

Heaps is a Minnesota native and played college ball at Division III Augsburg College.

Soccer also has a significant place in his personal life. Heaps is engaged to USWNT captain and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Horan.