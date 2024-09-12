Report: San Diego State in Pac-12's plans to debut rebuilt conference in 2026

San Diego State could have questions about its conference future settled this week, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

The remaining Pac-12 universities - Washington State and Oregon State - are moving forward with a plan to rebuild the conference. The first phase features the addition of four Mountain West schools, including the Aztecs - writes Ross Dellenger. Others involved are Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State. According to the report those universities are "expected to soon apply or have already applied for membership into the conference."

According to Pac-12 insider John Conzano an official announcement will come Thursday at 6 a.m., a press conference is expected to follow.

A San Diego State official contacted by NBC 7 did not offer comment on the report.

The new look league would begin play in 2026.

Other outlets have confirmed the report, with The Athletic, ESPN and longtime Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News each stating that an announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

The conference would have until the 2026-2027 academic year to expand to eight universities - the number required by the NCAA to qualify as an FBS league.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez provided this statement, according to McMurphy:

“The Mountain West Conference is aware of media reports regarding the potential departure of several of our members & we will have more to say in the days ahead. All members will be held to the Conference bylaws & policies should they elect to depart. The requirements of the scheduling agreement will apply to the Pac-12 should they admit Mountain West members. Our Board of Directors is meeting to determine our next steps. The Mountain West has a proud 25-year history & will continue to thrive in the years ahead”

San Diego State would have to pay a $17 million dollar exit fee to the Mountain West. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network the Mountain West would be owed a total of $111 million from the four Mountain West programs and the Pac-12. That is to pay off a previous schedule agreement along with exit fees.

Conversely, payout from a proposed media rights deal is believed to be more lucrative than the Mountain West's. WSU and Oregon State were also left with a considerable cash influx, splitting $65 million in a settlement with the programs that left the conference.

The Aztecs' conference future has been in limbo since the mass exodus of the Pac-12. San Diego State was expected to bolster the league and provide a Southern California presence after USC and UCLA departed for the Big Ten. Washington and Oregon's decision to follow led to the splintering of the conference, leaving the Cougars and Beavers as the only remaining athletic departments.

San Diego State has both programs on this year's football schedule. They lost to Oregon State 21-0 Saturday, and play the Cougs October 26. Former Pac-12 member Cal hosts SDSU this weekend.