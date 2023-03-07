MLB

Red Sox' Justin Turner Shares Positive Update After Taking Pitch to Face

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park on Monday, but Turner says he will be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital

By Nick Goss

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner took a fastball to the face during Monday afternoon's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park, but it sounds like Turner is going to be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital.

Turner provided a positive health update Tuesday morning, revealing he suffered no broken bones and thanking the medical staff who treated him.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, tweeted Tuesday evening that her husband got 16 stitches and had some swelling, but there were no fractures and his scans were clear.

The Red Sox signed Turner in January to a one-year contract with a player option for 2024. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's unknown when Turner will return to game action. The Red Sox begin the 2023 regular season March 30 when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

