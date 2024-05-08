Dylan Cease, 2 relievers combine on 1-hitter, as Padres beat Cubs 3-0.

Dylan Cease returned to Chicago and was dominant.

Cease, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and previously pitched for the Chicago White Sox, had one of the better pitching performances so far this MLB season in the Padres 3-0 win over the Cubs Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cease pitched 7 innings, allowed just 1 hit, struck out 12 batters and did not allow a run before being pulled after throwing 113 pitches.

The Cubs’ lone hit came on a Yan Gomes' comebacker that deflected off Cease's glove, then bounced toward second baseman Xander Bogaerts, whose throw to first was just late.

“I think this is the best I've commanded the ball ever, really,” said Cease. “I think I'm throwing it really well right now.”

In 8 starts with the Padres, Cease has a 2.19 era. After struggling last season with the White Sox, Cease has regained his 2022 American League Cy Young Award form.

With the win Wednesday, San Diego finished a 6-game road trip with 4 wins and 2 losses. The Padres record is back to .500 at 20-20.

Next up for the Padres is a weekend series against the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Michael King will get the the start for the Padres in Friday's series opener.