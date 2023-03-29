Petco Park Named Best MLB Ballpark in the US: Report

If you’re a Padres fan who is all too ready to be taken out to the ballgame, you can rejoice in knowing home games are at the best ballpark in the U.S., according to USA Today.

After ranking all 30 MLB stadiums in the U.S., USA Today named Petco Park as top dog. Calling it the “perfect” ballpark, USA Today noted the stadium’s stunning view of the downtown skyline, Gallagher Square and the delectable bites to eat at the park as reasons for giving the honor to San Diego.

“It’s really difficult to imagine any stadium topping Petco Park – it’s simply the best,” the report said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Francisco’s Oracle Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field followed closely in the list as the No. 2 and No. 3 spots featured, respectively.

The San Diego Padres are gearing up for Opening Day on Thursday, when they’ll take on the Colorado Rockies in their home turf.

While the Friar Faithful go on to support the pin-striped team, they can take a moment to take in that they’re in a city with the best ballpark.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.