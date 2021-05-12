Pandemic-Hit Padres: What Players Testing Positive Means for Friars

On Tuesday, the Padres were set to face the Colorado Rockies without three players, including star Fernando Tatis Jr., due to coronavirus-related reasons. The list of absences grew during the game when Wil Myers was pulled because of a positive test, and Eric Hosmer for contact tracing.

The Padres still managed to post an 8-1 win over the last-place Rockies.

On Wednesday, the Padres were short-handed the five players -- Tatis and Myers tested positive for COVID-19; Hosmer and utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo as close contacts. There were no surprises when the Padres released their lineup for Game 1 of their doubleheader in Colorado. Additionally, their roster transactions didn’t set off any additional alarms.

The team brought up outfielders Brian O’Grady and Patrick Kivlehan, as well as relief pitcher Nick Ramirez as their 27th player for the doubleheader.

With San Diego beginning the day just two games out of first place, fans are wondering how long the situation will affect the Padres' prospects.

Here's what we know:

Players who test positive (Tatis and Myers) go into a mandatory 10-day quarantine and can return after that time with two negative tests. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, meaning he could be available May 21. Since Myers played Tuesday and was added to the IL on Wednesday, he would presumably be unavailable until May 22

If a player were to test positive during that 10-day quarantine, they can return after 14 days, since the prevailing wisdom is that people are no longer infectious after that. Players who test positive must also pass a cardiovascular health test to make sure they don’t have any lasting effects from the virus. This would mean Tatis and Myers would be idled for three more games

Players out due to contact tracing (Profar, Mateo, Hosmer) enter a mandatory seven-day quarantine. If they test negative on Day 5, they can return after a week. If all goes well, the three of them could potentially suit up during next week’s series against the Rockies

For now, the Padres can keep playing, since only two players have tested positive. Should a third teammate be added to the group, the situation would considered an outbreak and the Padres season would be put on pause until things get back under control.

Tatis, Myers and the other players are coming back to San Diego separately for their quarantines and will be monitored by team physicians.