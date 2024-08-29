San Diego Padres

Padres rally late, but Cardinals get walk-off win in 9th inning

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 Wednesday night at Busch Stadium

By Todd Strain

The San Diego Padres made a bevy of great defensive plays Wednesday, but in the end a clutch late inning hit by the Cardinals won the game.

Nolan Arenado hit a 2-out 9th inning single off Robert Suarez that scored Masyn Winn with the winning run in a 4-3 St. Louis Cardinals victory.

The loss ends the Padres win streak at 3 games.

Before the Cardinals 9th inning walk-off the talk of the game was the Padres dandy defense.

Manny Machado made two amazing plays. The first was a backhand of a hot shot down the line at third base, Machado dropped to his knees to glove the ball, then started a double play to end the 1st inning.

Later, Machado ranged close to the railing by the Padres, before making a sliding grab of a foul pop up.

Other notable defensive plays by the Padres included, Jurickson Profar with a diving catch in left field and Xander Bogaerts ranging to the 3rd base side of 2nd base to make a back-handed stab and throw for the out.

The Padres loss was costly in the National League West standings, as both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondback won, so the the Padres dropped 4 behind the 1st place Dodgers and one game behind the second place Diamondbacks.

