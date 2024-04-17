San Diego Padres

Padres lose 1-0 to Brewers, despite Michael King pitching 6 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball

The San Diego Padres wrapped up a 6 game road trip with a 1-0 loss Wednesday in Milwaukee.

By Todd Strain

Michael King deserved better.

The San Diego Padre right hander pitched 6 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball, in a 7 2/3 inning, 10 strikeout performance against the Brewers, but took the loss as the Padres failed to score a run in a 1-0 loss.

King didn't allow a hit until the 7th inning, when Willy Adames broke up the no-hit bid with a single to center.

In the 8th inning, King left the game with 2-outs and Brice Turang on second base. King was charged with a run when Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to Blake Perkins that scored Turang with the eventual game winning run.

Five Milwaukee pitchers combined to shutout the Padres on just 5 hits.

The Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the Padres’ three-game winning streak. The Padres still finished the road trip with a 4-2 record, taking 2 of 3 from both the Brewers and the Dodgers.

San Diego is off Thursday, before returning home to host the Toronto Blue Jays in a 3-game series that starts Friday.

Before the game the Padres placed pitcher Yu Darvish on the injured list with neck tightness.

