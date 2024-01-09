Breeze Airways comes to San Diego International with 5 new routes

Breeze Airways will bring five new direct destination flights to the San Diego International Airport this spring, it was announced Tuesday.

Beginning April 30, the low-cost carrier will offer flights to Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -- all of which are new routes for SAN.

Breeze will also offer daily one-stop/no-plane change flights to Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut.

"We welcome Breeze Airways to SAN," Hampton Brown, vice president and chief revenue officer of the San Diego Country Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement. "We look forward to offering nonstop access between SAN and these five new destinations. Breeze Airways will be the first carrier at SAN to offer these routes which will connect Southern Californians to many cities across the country and provide travelers easy access to sunny San Diego."

According to the airline, fares on the new nonstops start as low as $129 one-way, if purchased by Monday, for travel by Sept. 3. Breeze is offering 35% off all round-trip base fares on travel from Jan. 15 through May 22 if the promo code "GETFRESH" is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com. The promotion is available through Friday.

"We're thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California, as we introduce five brand new nonstops and two direct destinations from San Diego International," Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "Now San Diegans won't have to connect when traveling to these seven locations, getting there twice as fast for around half the price, and travelers from those cities will have fast and affordable travel opportunities to come enjoy San Diego."

Breeze offers travelers both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent -- the carrier's inflight experience featuring 2x2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

According to a statement, routes from San Diego will be operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft which are configured with 12 recliner seats, 45 extra legroom seats and 80 standard economy seats.