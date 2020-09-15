Padres 8 Game Win Streak Ends With Loss To Dodgers

After Tony Gonsolin quieted San Diego's bats for seven innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers still weren't in the clear until Kenley Jansen got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

Jansen struck out Wil Myers and rookie Jake Cronenworth -- both of whom hit grand slams this year -- to save the 3-1 win for Gonsolin on Tuesday night. The Dodgers snapped the Padres' eight-game winning streak and regained a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL West.

The Padres who have made comeback wins a habit this season, almost had another one.

Manager Jayce Tingler said, "We don't give up, we keep battling, we keep going and we were one barrel away from either tying it or possibly winning it."

The Padres, cruising toward a berth in the expanded playoffs, lost for just the third time in 15 games.

Justin Turner had three singles in his return from the injured list, including an RBI hit in the first off Zach Davies (7-3), who had his career-high streak of five straight victories snapped.

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger also had an RBI single, in the third, and Rios made it 3-1 when he homered deep into the seats in right leading off the fifth, his fourth.

Gonsolin (1-1) held the Padres to one run and four hits, struck out two and walked none in his longest outing so far.

The Padres and Dodgers conclude their 3-game series with a 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.