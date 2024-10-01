On Friar Podcast: Wild Card Preview with Kyle Glaser

After a hectic bonus day of regular season baseball the Padres landed a visit from Atlanta in the Wild Card series. Darnay previews the series with Kyle Glaser. What impact will Monday's doubleheader have on the series? What is Chris Sale's status? What did we learn from their regular season meetings? Michael King gets the opener, while Yu Darvish gets bullpen duty. And who might play hero for the Padres at Petco Park?

