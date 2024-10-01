Padres

On Friar Podcast: Wild Card Preview with Kyle Glaser

San Diego awaits an Atlanta club that had to play two games and drain some key resources ahead of the best of three tilt.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a hectic bonus day of regular season baseball the Padres landed a visit from Atlanta in the Wild Card series. Darnay previews the series with Kyle Glaser. What impact will Monday's doubleheader have on the series? What is Chris Sale's status? What did we learn from their regular season meetings? Michael King gets the opener, while Yu Darvish gets bullpen duty. And who might play hero for the Padres at Petco Park?

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us