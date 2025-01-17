On Friar Podcast: Where will Roki Sasaki sign?

The wait continues! Roki Sasaki's window to sign opened Wednesday morning, and we have heard little to nothing in the day and a half since. Derek and Darnay weigh in on the ongoing sweepstakes. Will it go all the way to January 23? Plus, the Padres landed a catcher. Has the market for Jurickson Profar gotten any clearer? And will they go to arbitration with Michael King?
