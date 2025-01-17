Padres

On Friar Podcast: Where will Roki Sasaki sign?

A Japanese publication is reporting that Sasaki could announce his decision before the weekend.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The wait continues! Roki Sasaki's window to sign opened Wednesday morning, and we have heard little to nothing in the day and a half since. Derek and Darnay weigh in on the ongoing sweepstakes. Will it go all the way to January 23? Plus, the Padres landed a catcher. Has the market for Jurickson Profar gotten any clearer? And will they go to arbitration with Michael King?

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us