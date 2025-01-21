On Friar Podcast: Now what? With Darren Smith

The Roki Sasaki dream is dashed. The Dodgers added a top reliever and former Padre in Tanner Scott. And the Padres remain mostly quiet. Darren Smith joins Darnay to discuss the challenging path forward for A.J. Preller. Is it time to sell off parts and rebuild? Can they keep everyone in place for another run in 2025? The Dodgers' big offseason has been a source of frustration, but where should our ire really be directed? And how does the uncertainty in 2025 compare to how we were feeling about the Padres a year ago?

