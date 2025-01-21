Padres

On Friar Podcast: Now what? With Darren Smith

Sure the Dodgers are stacked. But the Padres' recent history tells us the club could be doing a lot more.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Roki Sasaki dream is dashed. The Dodgers added a top reliever and former Padre in Tanner Scott. And the Padres remain mostly quiet. Darren Smith joins Darnay to discuss the challenging path forward for A.J. Preller. Is it time to sell off parts and rebuild? Can they keep everyone in place for another run in 2025? The Dodgers' big offseason has been a source of frustration, but where should our ire really be directed? And how does the uncertainty in 2025 compare to how we were feeling about the Padres a year ago?

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us