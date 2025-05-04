Traffic Alert

Closures in effect Sunday night on the I-5 for pavement replacement: Caltrans

Caltrans has issued a closure alert on the I-5 Sunday night going into Monday morning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

By Natanya Faitelson

Caltrans said that the three lane closures in both directions of the I-5, due to pavement replacement, will be in place Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to a post on X.

The three lane closure on the NB I-5 will start at Cannon Rd. and end at Tamarack Ave. according to their post.

And on the SB 1-5 side the closures will begin at Las Flores Dr. and end at Cannon Rd.

The entity said that all ramps will remain open throughout the night.

