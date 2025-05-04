Caltrans said that the three lane closures in both directions of the I-5, due to pavement replacement, will be in place Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to a post on X.

The three lane closure on the NB I-5 will start at Cannon Rd. and end at Tamarack Ave. according to their post.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

And on the SB 1-5 side the closures will begin at Las Flores Dr. and end at Cannon Rd.

The entity said that all ramps will remain open throughout the night.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP