Offensive Woes, Missed Call Cause Aztecs to Fall Short

David Roddy scored 22 points and hit a jumper with nine seconds left to lift Colorado State to a 58-57 win over San Diego State on Friday night.

On the subsequent possession for the Aztecs, James Moors blocked a layup by Matt Bradley to clinch the victory for the Rams.

Roddy’s go-ahead jumper came after Lamont Butler hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego State a 57-56 lead with 14 seconds remaining. Butler scored five unanswered points to put the Aztecs ahead. His scoring burst came after Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson scored on back-to-back three-point plays that were created by turnovers forced by San Diego State's full court pressure.

John Tonje had 16 points for Colorado State (17-3, 7-3 Mountain West Conference).

Matt Bradley tied a season high with 27 points for the Aztecs (12-6, 4-3).

San Diego State trailed by 20 points at one point in the second half. They shot 21.4 percent from the field, scoring just 18 points in the first half. They finished 19-of-63 shooting performance, and turned it over 17 times with just eight assists.



The Rams evened the season series against the Aztecs. San Diego State defeated then-No. 20 Colorado State 79-49 on Jan. 8.