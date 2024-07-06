No late game magic for Padres, as they fall to Diamondbacks

Friday night saw the Padres rally for one of their best wins of the season.

Saturday night saw the Padres rally, but they could never take the lead.

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored 3 runs in the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-5.

The Padres fell behind 4-1 then started what they hoped what would be yet another comeback win.

In the 7th, Jurickson Profar doubled in Ha-Seong Kim to make it 4-2. Later in the inning, a Jake Cronenwoth bunt scored Luis Arraez making it 4-3.

In the 8th inning, Kim lined a 2-out double into the left field corner scoring Donovan Solano with the tying run.

However, in the top of the 10th, Arizona used 2 singles, a walk and a fielders choice to grab a 7-4 lead.

San Diego was able to push a run across on an RBI double by Donovan Solano but could not get any closer against the Arizona bullpen.

Before the game, the Padres placed pitcher Yu Darvish on the restricted list. Manager Mike Shildt said Darvish is stepping away from the team for an indefinite period to deal with a "personal matter involving his family."

Darvish has been on the injured list since May 29th, due to a groin injury.