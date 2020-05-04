Need a Mother’s Day Gift Idea? The Padres are Here to Help

Mother’s Day shopping is not easy. What do you get the most special ladies in your life to tell them you appreciate them? Add the statewide stay-at-home order because of the novel coronavirus and it’s even more difficult.

But the Padres are here to help.

Every Monday they release a series of “Compadres Kids Daily Activities” and this week they’re offering projects you can do to thank your mom.

One craft is a “Padres Coupons for Mom” booklet that include things like watching her favorite sports movie that day; doing the laundry for her or sweeping the house; you can even make one with an offer to paint her nails (they suggest brown or gold of course).

Offering to do chores not your style? That’s okay, they have plenty of crafts as well, like instructions on how to make her a paper flower bouquet or a “Happy Mother’s Day” banner.

If she’s more of a foodie, they’ve got that base covered too with ballpark recipes for favorites like soft pretzels, churros, caramel corn and more.

It’s not just Mother’s Day that the Padres are trying to help kids stay busy while spending more time at home. Each day they post activities to help kids stay entertained, like coloring pages, crossword puzzles, word searches, math problems, mazes and a Padres player guessing game.

The Padres are also helping kids stay active with “FriarFit”, which gives kids a chance to participate in 10-minute workouts with the Pad Squad.

There are even opportunities to write letters to local military members, doctors, nurses, and first responders.

All the activities and downloads are free at Padres.com/Compadres and you can sign up for email alerts letting you know what new opportunities will be available that week.

In the words of legendary Padres broadcaster Jerry Coleman, “You can hang a star on that one!”