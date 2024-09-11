Padres

Manny Machado takes Padres' home run crown in win over Mariners

Machado passes Nate Colbert, who had stood atop the list since the club's first season.

By Darnay Tripp

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 10: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres jogs around the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

For the first time since 1969 there is a new name alone atop the Padres' all-time home run list.

Manny Machado is the club's home run king.

In the sixth inning of Tuesday's 7-3 win in Seattle Machado went to deep center field off Mariners pitcher George Kirby. The two-run homer was his 26th of the season and 164th as a Padre. After tying Nate Colbert Friday, Machado now is the club's solo home run leader.

"It feels great, honestly," Machado said on the Padres postgame show. "A special moment, just to be honored and be something in the record books of San Diego for the rest of my career. I'm just grateful to hit as many as I could and be an impact on this organization."

Colbert had stood atop the franchise's homer list since September of 1969, the Padres' first season. He hit his 163rd in 1974. Over the years there have been challengers, most notably Adrian Gonzalez. The Chula Vista native reached 161 in 2010 before being traded to Boston.

Machado has been a model of consistency since his arrival in 2019. Like Colbert he set his mark in his sixth season, doing so in 794 games compared to Colbert's 866.

Manny tied Colbert's number with his two homer performance Friday against the Giants. Machado has hit 20 of his 26 blasts in the 67 games since June 20th.

The Padres ran away from the Mariners Tuesday thanks to the star third baseman's four RBI performance.

