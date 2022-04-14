Machado Shines, Abrams Homers as Padres' Bats Erupt on Opening Day

What offensive struggles?

Manny Machado had a career night in the Padres' 12-1 win over defending World Series champion Atlanta in the first game of the season at Petco Park.

Machado contributed to a breakthrough performance at the plate for San Diego, delivering singles in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings. When he got to the plate in the seventh frame, his game of small ball was over.

The fourth-year Padres third baseman gave fans a familiar sight - a baseball launched off his bat towards the Western Metal Supply Co. building, falling into the stands in left field.

It was the second five-hit game of Machado's career - the first coming on July 7, 2014. He flew out to centerfield in the eighth ending his perfect night.

The 29-year-old All-Star gave a curtain call after his blast, the second of the night at Petco Park.

The early highlight of the home opener came in the second inning when rookie C.J. Abrams belted an opposite-field home run in his first Petco Park at-bat.

The heralded 21-year-old shortstop received the silent treatment in the dugout before being hounded by his teammates. Abrams capped the moment with a curtain call and a warm ovation from fans, who chanted "C.J., C.J." after his big league bomb.

Not to be outdone, Eric Hosmer had a four-hit night that included two doubles. The often-criticized veteran first baseman drove in a pair of runs.

After a sluggish three games in San Francisco the Padres wasted no time pushing runs across against the Braves.

Austin Nola and Jake Cronenworth were hit by pitches and Machado singled, giving the Padres a golden opportunity with the bases loaded. Hosmer dropped a two-out single in centerfield, scoring Nola and Machado. Wil Myers followed with a base knock to right to bring in Cronenworth and give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

It was a welcome change of fortune after a series in San Francisco that saw the club go 4-for-28 with runners in scoring position and leave 24 baserunners stranded.

Shortly after Abrams' homer the Padres strung together three straight base hits in the second inning, capped by an RBI single from Luke Voit to go ahead 5-0.

Voit plated Nola and Machado in the sixth to push the lead to 7-0.

Nola finished with three hits and drove in a run. Wil Myers tacked on two hits and a pair of RBI. As a team the Padres pelted 16 hits.

Joe Musgrove got the start in his hometown's version of Opening Day and did not disappoint. The Grossmont High grad tossed 6.2 scoreless innings. Musgrove struck out six, allowing four hits and zero walks.

Bob Melvin pulled Musgrove in the seventh inning after his 89th pitch and with the bases empty, setting the stage for a warm ovation from fans of the franchise Musgrove grew up rooting for.

Another top prospect will make his Petco Park debut Friday. Before the game, Melvin said MacKenzie Gore will start in place of Blake Snell, who went to the 10-day Injured List with a left adductor strain.

