Legion to Call Vegas Home for 2021 MLR Season

When the San Diego Legion return to the field in 2021 they won't do so in San Diego.

The team announced Monday that they will play home matches in Las Vegas, "due to the impact of COVID-19 in Southern California".

Thank you to all San Diego Legion fans for your support and patience during this challenging time. You all are critical to our continued, long-term success. We will announce further details on our 2021 season as soon as possible. 🏉❤ pic.twitter.com/6twqa5pZzc — San Diego Legion (@SDLegion) January 25, 2021

In 2020 the team played a match against the Colorado Rapids at Sam Boyd Stadium, the home of UNLV's football team. That was part of a perfect 5-0 run, prior to Major League Rugby's season being cut short because of the pandemic.

The league is scheduled to return in March, with San Diego's 16-match slate beginning March 21 at "home" against Utah. They aren't the only local team to move its home games out of town this year. The Gulls will start the season playing in Irvine - in closer proximity to their NHL affiliate, the Anaheim Ducks. They plan to stay there until fans are allowed to attend games at Pechanga Arena.

In 2019 the Legion made it to the MLR title game, drawing impressive crowds to Torero Stadium along the way.