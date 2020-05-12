It’s Official: Aztecs Land Former Mt. Carmel Quarterback

A former Mt. Carmel star could be the answer at quarterback next season for the Aztecs.

Lucas Johnson is officially headed to San Diego State as a graduate school transfer with two years of NCAA eligibility.

The 6’3 215-pound quarterback previously played at Georgia Tech where he played in 14 games, starting two and recorded one touchdown completing 21-of-37 passes for 187 yards. He missed the entire 2018 season with a foot injury and suffered a shoulder injury last year.

Before heading to the Yellow Jackets, Johnson was a stand out at Mt. Carmel where he led the team to the Division II State Championship game his senior year in 2015. That same year he was named Palomar League MVP and earned first-team all-region honors and was the starting quarterback for the North squad at the 2016 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

During his high school career, he was a three-time first-team all-league honoree, three-time team captain and was also a three-year captain for the school’s basketball team and earned two letters in track and field.

Johnson originally committed to San Diego State during high school, but was swayed away by the opportunity to play for a Power 5 school with Georgia Tech.

The Aztecs are looking for someone to take over for Ryan Agnew and currently have juniors Jordan Brookshire and Mark Salazar along with sophomore Carson Baker and redshirt freshman Joe Green on the roster.