Gulls, Seals Set Target Date for Upcoming Seasons

The Gulls and Seals announced Wednesday that they plan to return four months after their seasons typically begin.

The AHL has set February 5 as its target date for next season. Last season was cut short on March 12 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. While the National Hockey League was able to return and play out its postseason, the Gulls and the rest of the American Hockey League remained sidelined.

The NHL plans to start its upcoming season in January.

According to ESPN, the AHL opted to wait until February with hopes of having fans in as many arenas as possible. There is also the likelihood of teams playing a largely regional schedule, similar to how Major League Baseball structured its 2020 season.

Two months after the Gulls are scheduled to return, the San Diego Seals are planning to open a new season. Like their Pechanga Arena roommates, the Seals haven't played since the NLL season ended March 12.

The National Lacrosse League has slated 'Face-Off Weekend' for April 9-11. According to their schedule, teams will begin training camp in March. According to the league's announcement, some of the work will be done virtually, with camps following strict guidelines.

“We’re eagerly anticipating the NLL’s 35th season, and excited for the opportunity to get back to playing lacrosse in San Diego,” Seals President Steve Govett said in the team's news release.

The league says it plans to work with health authorities and local jurisdictions on plans to have fans at games.