Greg Roman Won't Return as Ravens Offensive Coordinator in 2023

Greg Roman won't return as Ravens OC in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another team is in the market for an offensive coordinator.

Greg Roman will not return to the Baltimore Ravens next season after serving as their OC for the last four years.

Roman's agency, Athletes First, revealed on Thursday that he's "stepping away to pursue other opportunities."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The #Ravens and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and @MikeGarafolo: pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person."

Roman previously served as OC for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16) before joining Harbaugh's staff in 2017. He was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2019 season, the same year that Lamar Jackson won league MVP.

Baltimore was 16th in yardage this season after Jackson missed the final five games with a knee injury. Jackson is set to hit free agency this offseason, making this hire critical for the Ravens. They could use the franchise tag on him if they're unable to work out a long-term deal.

After Roman's departure, there are now 10 teams with offensive coordinator vacancies: Patriots, Ravens, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders, Titans, Rams, Jets, Colts and Cardinals. Tampa Bay fired Byron Leftwich earlier on Thursday.