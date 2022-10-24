Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park

The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day.

After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.

Hundreds of fans, many of them waving their Padres rally towels, were on hand last night in the East Village when Friars returned from the East Coast, the loss shutting down hopes for their first trip to the World Series in more than two decades.

"We just wanted to let them know that the entire time, no matter how hard it got, we kept the faith and just want to welcome them back home," said Steve Crow, who was sporting a Padres hat, jersey and T-shirt and holding a sign that said "Kept the Faith."

The result was obviously not the outcome San Diegans wanted to see, but, fans said Sunday night that they were still proud of their team and excited for next year.

"I just, uh, I appreciate all that they've done as a team," said Jordan Mauck. "They had a lot of obstacles this year, and they came together, late in the season, got a good run going, and we're here for them as a city."

There's always, as they say, next year. The Padres home opener in 2023 is schedueled for March 30, when the Friars will take on the Rockies.