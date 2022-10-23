San Diego Padres Fans React to NLCS Loss to Philadelphia Phillies

While the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was jam-packed with fans as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in their last chance for the Word Series, Padres fans still held huge watch parties here at home in Petco Park.

Sunday's loss was a tough one for Friar Faithfuls, but San Diego Padres fans are keeping the faith.

Many Padres fans were disappointed -- but are still holding out hope for next season.

Here's how Padres fans were reacting to the Phillies' win -- before escaping Citizens Bank Park, NBC 7's Joe Little reports.

A yellow-garbed Padres fan and red-decked Phillies fan could be seen embracing near Petco Park moments after Game 5.

"I love you too, man, you know I'm pulling for the Padres anytime they're playing anyone other than the Phills," said Phillies fan Andrew Hanes.

"I respect the Phillies, they're underdogs, but they make it to the World Series for the first time in, what? 2003?" said Padres fan Miguel Naranjo.

"It was fun, haven't been this excited about the team since 1998," another Padres fan said.

One fan was even spotted wearing his father's 1998 Padres Western Division Championship T-Shirt.

Despite the odds, many San Diegans told NBC 7 they were proud of their hometown team's success.

"We beat the Mets, we beat the Dodgers," Naranjo said.

"We’re still huge fans, happy to see them beat the Dodgers. Anytime we get an LA win, to beat LA makes this city happy all day long, we’re the underdog," said Padres fan Drew.

Packed bars full of cheers and jeers will now fade out as the season has come to an end for the Padres.