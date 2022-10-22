San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies.

“The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm.

Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday night’s NLCS Game 3 at Citizen’s Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies won 4-2. Perez and Mancilla said they made it out of the stadium okay.

“Despite some of the heckling,” said Mancilla.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It was tense,” added Perez.

She said it was tense until Phillies fans saw what the two ladies were holding.

“It’s not your typical sign,” offered Mancilla.

They both held posters with pictures of the grandparents they lost in the past year. Perez carried a poster featuring her grandfather Rudy Dominguez.

“He was a diehard [Padres] fan since 1969 and unfortunately, he passed unexpectedly in September. So, I’m here for him.”

Mancilla carried a similar poster with a picture of her grandmother Isabel Preciado. She died in February.

“She was a wonderful woman. She loved her Padres.”

“I made that promise earlier this year to my grandpa, that I would take him if we made it all the way,” explained Perez.

That’s what they did. The two San Diego fans drove up from Virginia where they currently live. They braved the crowds at Citizen’s Bank Park. Perez said fans shared quite a few jeers and expletives before changing their tune when they saw why the two were there.

‘They were more than supportive. That was that brotherly love that they talk about this city,” said Mancilla.

“They were very supportive of us,” said Perez. “They were like, that’s what we’re here for. It’s legacy.”

Love for a baseball team is often passed down through generations. We tend to cheer for our father’s team or our mother’s team.

“I know he’s watching from the skies above,” smiled Perez.

“I’m sure she was so happy that we were here and so very, very proud of us,” concluded Mancilla.

It’s what they’d expect in the City of Brotherly Love.