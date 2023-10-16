Dallas Cowboys

Dolly Parton to perform halftime show at Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Commanders

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show to help raise donations for the Red Kettle campaign

By NBCDFW Staff

Global superstar Dolly Parton will provide the entertainment at this year’s Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show" during the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

The Salvation Army announced the singer-songwriter's performance on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning.

The singer will perform some of her biggest hits and new music from her Rockstar album, which will be released Nov. 17, according to a statement released by The Salvation Army.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has been a tradition for the last 27 years to help raise donations for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," said Parton. “My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need.”

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

To give help or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

