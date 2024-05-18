Point Loma Nazarene sweeps through NCAA Baseball Tournament regional, now 2 wins from College World Series

For the second time in three years, Point Loma Nazarene University is the #1 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Last time this happened, they went to the College World Series.

This might all be a little bit of history repeating.

The Sea Lions blitzed Cal Poly-Pomona 12-4 on Saturday, capping an undefeated run through regional play and giving them the right to host the Super-Regional next weekend. The man of the hour was Jake Entrekin, who put the "hit" in designated hitter.

Entrekin smashed a 3-run home run in the 1st inning and chased that with a grand slam in the 4th inning to blow it wide open. Jake finished with eight RBI, tying the program's single-game record.

The Sea Lions have won 18 straight games at America's Most Scenic Ballpark. They need two more wins to book their trip back to Cary, NC, for the Division 2 College World Series. It was just in 2022 that they did just that, but a large portion of their roster wasn't there for that run. It truly does never get old.

"I'm excited for these guys. I'm excited for some of these guys who haven't been here before. They get to experience this," says Sea Lions head coach Justin James. "I was thinking this morning, you know, there's a possibility that we don't play past today and just some of these guys that have been on the team who have helped build the program to where it is, I wasn't ready for today to be the last day. I don't think they were either."

The Super-Regional gets underway on Friday at noon at Carroll B. Land Stadium.