Dodgers push NLDS to Game 5 with blowout win over the Padres

The series is headed back to Los Angeles.

History did not repeat itself Wednesday, with the Padres unable to take down the Dodgers in Game 4 at Petco Park as they did in 2022. The Dodgers jumped ahead early and coasted to an 8-0 win to even the series at 2-2 and force a series-deciding fifth game at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Dylan Cease pitched on short rest for the first time and struggled. Mookie Betts delivered a home run swing in the first inning for the third straight game. Sunday's shot was snagged from fans by Jurickson Profar, but the last two sent Betts around the bags. On Wednesday he flew solo past Jackson Merrill to put L.A. ahead 1-0.

The Dodgers added on in the second, with Shohei Ohtani delivering an RBI single that ended Cease's day. The Game 1 starter allowed three runs in 1.2 innings on four hits and one walk. Cease logged just one strikeout.

Bryan Hoeing came in and allowed an RBI single to Betts on the first pitch he threw.

Hoeing gave up a two-run home run to Will Smith in the third inning that put Los Angeles up 5-0.

Things really got out of hand in the seventh inning when Tommy Edman pushed across another run with a perfectly placed bunt. Gavin Lux followed with a two-run blast off of Wandy Peralta's first pitch of the night to make it 8-0.

It was an uncharacteristically flat showing from the Friars' lineup, who has now gone scoreless the last 15 innings.

The Padres went 0-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners. They struck out eight times and managed just a pair of walks.

Game 5 will take place Friday at Dodger Stadium starting at 5:08 p.m.