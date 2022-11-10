MLB Free Agency Opens, Padres Re-Sign RHP Robert Suarez

When the Padres signed Robert Suarez last off-season the only things we knew about him were he was a 31-year-old rookie who'd pitched in the top level of baseball in two different countries (neither of them being the United States of America) and he had a live arm.

Now we know that live arm is one of the best relief options in Major League Baseball, and for a weapon like that you have to pay a little bit. That's exactly what the Padres did. Suarez opted out of the last year of his original deal, which was worth $5 million, and cashed in with a new 5-year, $46 million deal to stay in San Diego. There's an opt-out after the third year of the contract.

Suarez had a bit of an up-and-down start to his rookie season, then missed two months after having surgery on his knee. When he came back he was dominant. Suarez allowed just three earned runs in 24.1 innings while striking out nearly 44% of the hitters he faced.

Many people will remember the home run he gave up to Bryce Harper in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Perhaps we should instead remember it was the first home run he allowed to a left-handed hitter all season. Suarez is part of what could be the most formidable bullpen in the game next year.

He'll likely keep his 8th inning duties, setting up closer Josh Hader. Drew Pomeranz is expected to return from an arm injury and Luis Garcia was also an effective bullpen arm. All of them throw at least 98 and Garcia, Suarez, and Hader have all hit triple digits. If the Padres have a lead after five innings and manager Bob Melvin can run out Garcia in the 6th, Pomeranz in the 7th, then Suarez and Hader ... going right-left-right-left ... San Diego will be awfully tough to come back against.

