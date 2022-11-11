How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Armed Forces Classic is back to honor Veterans Day with two equally interesting, but diametrically opposed teams.

In one corner is one of the bluest bluebloods in the game -- Michigan State -- working through some roster adjustments as they look to return atop the standings. In the other corner is Gonzaga, a program that has changed the expectations of mid-major conferences over the past decade and entered the season with unfinished business.

Here’s the information you need to know about the Armed Forces Classic.

What is the Armed Forces Classic?

The Armed Forces Classic is a unique college basketball event that traditionally involves some of the top programs squaring off on a military boatcraft.

First introduced in 2012, it has become a staple of the college basketball season over the past decade. The event has now traveled to four non-U.S. countries, four states and Puerto Rico, generating buzz for the season along the way. It also featured a ranked team in all but one matchup.

Friday’s matchup -- the first since 2019 due to Covid-19 -- continues this great tradition. The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will stay on the West Coast as they face off against historic powerhouse Michigan State, led by Tom Izzo.

The game will be played on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

When does Gonzaga play Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic?

Tipoff is scheduled for today – Friday, Nov. 11 – at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 ET.

How to watch Gonzaga-Michigan States in the Armed Forces Classic

The Armed Forces Classic will be aired on ESPN and is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Gonzaga players to watch

Drew Timme

Like everything related to Gonzaga basketball, this list starts with Drew Timme.

The 6-foot-10 senior flirted with the NBA before opting to return to Spokane for his fourth season. He now heads to San Diego with sky-high expectations, having been named to essentially every preseason All-American list and Player of the Year watchlist.

Timme is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end, complimenting Gonzaga’s fast pace game with a highlight reel of old-school post moves. Michigan State’s Joey Hauser and Mady Sissoko will have their hands full in the paint.

Efton Reid III

Head coach Mark Few has to be pleased with the debut effort he got out of Efton Reid III. The 7-foot transfer from LSU made an immediate impact off the bench in the season opener, recording eight points and a team-high eight rebounds in an incredibly effective 12 minutes of play.

Reid was a role player in Baton Rouge, but looks ready to make the jump alongside the Bulldogs. Don’t be surprised if Few finds a few more minutes for him against the Spartans.

Michigan State players to watch

Joey Hauser

Hauser has remained a steady presence in the paint throughout his first three seasons -- both with Marquette and Michigan State. However, he’s struggled to jump to the next level, even recording a slight dip in production this past season.

He led the Spartans in their season-opening win over Northern Arizona with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He’ll need to carry some of that confidence onto the USS Abraham Lincoln for Michigan State to have a chance in this game.

Tom Izzo

Alright, Izzo isn’t a player, but he’s certainly someone to watch in this matchup.

The 67-year-old coach is one of the best in the game, leading Michigan State to eight Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2000. However, the team seems to have lost a touch in recent years, still struggling to find their identity in East Lansing.

Tonight’s matchup will be a test for the veteran coach to see how he adjusts to Few’s high-power offense. Despite the challenges of a team without a clear leader, Izzo shows no signs of discouragement, having signed a five-year extension this past summer.