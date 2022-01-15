Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant to Undergo MRI After Exiting With Knee Sprain

Durant left Saturday's game against the Pelicans in the second quarter

By Mike Gavin

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant exited Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a knee sprain.


Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant suffered the injury midway through the second quarter after the Pelicans' Herb Jones collided with Bruce Brown while driving to the basket, causing Brown to fall backwards and into Durant.

Durant attempted to walk it off before heading to the bench and then back to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that Durant would not return to the game.

Durant entered Saturday's game averaging a league-best 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Nets, already playing home games without Kyrie Irving due to New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, have lost six of their last nine games. They begin a four-game road trip on Monday in Cleveland.

