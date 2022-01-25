Aztecs Land Quarterback Braxton Burmeister

It's official: Braxton Burmeister is headed back to San Diego.

The Aztecs announced the addition of the La Jolla Country Day graduate Tuesday. There had previously been speculation that Burmeister was planning to transfer to San Diego State, but nothing formal from the player or program until Tuesday.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Burmeister played the last two seasons at Virginia Tech. In 2021 he threw for 1,960 yards and ran for 508 with 17 total touchdowns. He began his college career at Oregon and has started 20 games.

The six-foot-one-inch signal caller will be a senior this fall.

Burmeister had a record-breaking career at La Jolla Country Day. He set CIF San Diego Section career marks with 14,972 total yards, 11,512 passing yards, 853 completions, and 127 touchdowns.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school and a Parade All-American as a senior.

Burmeister joins a quarterback room that features talented freshman Will Haskell. The Glendale, Arizona native made three appearances and scored one touchdown in 2021. With Lucas Johnson and Jordon Brookshire transferring, Haskell was well positioned to take over the starting job and will now have more competition with the arrival of the former ACC quarterback.