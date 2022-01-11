Aztecs Join Other San Diego Programs on COVID-19 Pause

At this point it appears that for every college basketball program in the country a COVID-19 pause is only a matter of time.

This week it's the Aztecs' turn.



The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that Saturday's game at New Mexico has been postponed due to concerns within Brian Dutcher's program. This is the fourth conference game impacted by the pandemic, but the first where the issues stemmed from San Diego State's locker room.

Dutcher told reporters Monday that his team tested that day and expected results by Tuesday. Those results now have them in limbo. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday January 18th at home against UNLV.

The NCAA allows teams to play as long as they have seven players and one coach. An SDSU spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7 that the Aztecs are currently short of that number due to individuals testing positive or being placed in contact tracing.

The Mountain West has now had 18 men's basketball conference games impacted in some way this season by the pandemic.

Other San Diego programs are dealing with COVID-19 cases. UC San Diego is also in its first pause, and Monday canceled Tuesday night's visit to UC Irvine. They still hope to visit Hawaii Saturday.

Point Loma Nazarene also hadn't had to take a break this season until this week. Matt Logie's team played two games in the Bay Area over the weekend. The tests they took Monday revealed multiple positives on their roster.

"We literally did everything you could possible do to avoid this scenario and then we came back and had multiple cases," Logie said. "You do the best you can but at some point in time you're almost bound to get hit."

San Diego had its first two WCC games postponed because of COVID-19 cases. Sam Scholl's team returned to action Saturday and beat Pepperdine on the road Tuesday night.